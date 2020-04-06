FOX confirmed a season two order for the new animated series “Duncanville” on Monday afternoon. According to the network’s announcement, the new episodes are scheduled to premiere during the 2021-2022 season.

If you haven’t given the series a test-run yet, I do recommend the show if you like animated-comedies, but I would tell you to start with episode five; “Fridgy.” I’m sure there is a valid reason why “Fridgy” was put so far into the first season, but it should have been the first episode to hook audiences, as it introduces the characters while also being one of the funniest episodes. The little sister Jing, voiced by Joy Osmanski, is a standout in the series and a personal favorite of mine.

The show comes from Emmy and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler, along with Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully. The story follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.

“Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Ricki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

In the series, Duncanv (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, ANNIE, and Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, JACK. The series also features the voices of Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Leste,r and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, and Joy Osmanski.

FOX stated that season-to-date, the show averages 2.3M multiplatform viewers and is FOX’s most-streamed new comedy this season. The show’s premiere is FOX’s most-streamed animated debut on record (7-day average). You can stream episodes 1-6 of “Duncanville” on Hulu.

