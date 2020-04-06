Netflix shared another preview of “The Midnight Gospel,” a new animated series from “Adventure Time” creator Pendleton Ward. The show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 20th, and the first season looks to be a unique psychedelic experience. It’s probably not a coincidence that the series is launching on 4/20, the un-official pot-day of the nation, but it should keep you busy while you’re staying inside.

The show’s official description reads, “The Midnight Gospel is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.”

Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell created the show for Netflix, and the animation comes from the popular studio Titmouse. Netflix shared the Season 1 trailer on social media on Monday morning, after sharing a quick preview trailer late last month. The video’s description reads, “Traversing trippy worlds inside his multiverse simulator, a space-caster explores existential questions about life, death and everything in between.”

If you need more content to stream, Netflix released “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, as well as the “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.” The upcoming releases include “Brew Brothers” on April 10th, followed by “Outer Banks” on April 15th. The premiere of “Fauda: Season 3” is scheduled for April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” is dropping on April 17th. You can also put “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” on your radar, all of those shows are set to debut in April on Netflix. If you need something for the little ones to stream, Netflix is launching “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on April 17th.

We should mention that unlike “Adventure Time,” this new animated-series is intended for adult viewers. Fans of the original adventures of Finn and Jake should keep an eye on HBO Max, because that network is releasing four “Adventure Time” specials. The special event is part of “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” and they will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, and the first two specials are set to debut sometime in 2020.

