While your self-isolating, you might be looking for a much needed laugh. Netflix released its newest sketch-comedy series this week, and it centers around the talents of popular comedian Iliza Shlesinger. The series launched on April 1st, and if you haven’t given it a test-run yet, you can check out the preview below. There’s no shortage of new content to stream in April, provided you have the right rentals and borrowed login info, but the world can certainly use a comedy-series right now.

Netflix’s description reads, “Hold on to your top knot and grab your remote for the upcoming six-part sketch series, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. Executive produced and starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger who leads her ensemble cast in this hilarious satire filled series packed with insane original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of. From bizarre exercise plans to the over-simplified DIY shows to “reality” TV at its best/worst, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show celebrates/skewers the TV stereotypes that fill our screens big, small, and tiny.”

Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner, and Jon Thoday also serve as executive producers on the show, which is directed by Laura Murphy. “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premiered globally on Netflix on April 1st, so you can already add it to your watchlist and forget your troubles for a while.

The other recent release on Netflix includes “Nailed It: Season 3,” which also debuted on April 1st. Viewers will find “Brew Brothers” on April 10th and “Outer Banks” on April 15th. “Fauda: Season 3” starts on April 16th, and “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” wil debut on April 17th.

At the end of the month, look for the animated-comedy “The Midnight Gospel,” “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.”

