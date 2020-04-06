Bill Nye is teaming up with leading epidemiology experts and top reporters to launch a set of themed-episodes for his popular Stitcher podcast, “Science Rules! with Bill Nye.” The new episodes are dedicated to sharing information on the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19. Nye says the series will provide a fact-checked analysis on the latest news surrounding the pandemic, and it aims to help listeners remain prepared, informed and calm. The three-month series, published on Tuesdays and Fridays, will feature doctors and reporters from the frontlines of the pandemic, experts on the development of a vaccine, leading analysis on the economic impact and regular listener Q&A episodes.

“During this unprecedented public health crisis, it’s important that people get good information, so they can make good decisions for themselves and their families; it’s vital,” Nye said. “We’re working to help our listeners cut through the confusion and learn about the situation from trustworthy experts. The show features expert analysis and questions from our listeners; it helps us focus the show on what’s important for all of us. We can get through this. It’s going to take good decisions based on good science.”

The first three coronavirus episodes of “Science Rules! With Bill Nye” are now available on the Stitcher app and anywhere podcasts are available.

You can listen to Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Michael J. Mina as he joins Nye and explains the state of COVID-19 testing. You will also hear from Bio-statistician Adam Kucharski, as he makes sense of the data on COVID-19 and what to watch out for in the coming months. Epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gounder will take questions from Bill Nye’s listener mailbox, and she will share her experience from the frontline at Bellevue Hospital in New York.

“Bill Nye is exactly what people need right now – smart, curious, funny and someone who believes that facts are important and science rules!” said Chris Bannon, Stitcher’s chief content officer. “At Stitcher, our mission is to create content that entertains listeners and lifts their spirits while keeping them well-informed. Thanks to his years of building trust with his audience, Bill has a unique ability to deliver that.”

In addition to the bonus episodes of “Science Rules!”, other Stitcher-produced shows have released new episodes devoted to explaining information around coronavirus content, including “Freakonomics,” “Factually” with Adam Conover, “Beautiful/Anonymous” with Chris Gethard, “This Podcast Will Kill You,” “Murder Squad” and more. The Stitcher app also is hosting a playlist entitled “Stay Up to Date on COVID-19,” with content from sources including NPR, CNN and the United Nations.

