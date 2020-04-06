Focus Features is hosting a small viewing party on Facebook Live throughout April. The studio is switching its “Focus Fridays” live-streaming program to “Focus Movie Mondays,” offering the self-isolated something to stream, and something to learn. Starting tomorrow, April 6th, Focus Features will be live-streaming a film exclusively on their Facebook page, and the event continues every Monday in April. Each livestream is free to view, and it will include a link to donate to the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s COVID 19 Response Fund.

The program originated back in 2017 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the studio by live-streaming classic Focus films during the summer. In the past, the studio streamed “The Kids Are All Right,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “The Constant Gardner,” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

The studio’s description of the event adds, “Intended as a celebration of film, the program brings moviegoers together through social media, as the livestreams allow chat functionalities between the studio, filmmakers, viewers, and talent alike to have live watch parties together.”

The network added that Focus Movie Mondays’ will include a screening watch party of “Gosford Park,” written by Julian Fellowes who received the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film, another screening watch party of “Mallrats” with Kevin Smith, one of “Moonrise Kingdom” where Wes Anderson will take questions from viewers prior to the livestream, and more.

If you’re interested in catching these classics, the live-streams will begin at 5PM PST / 8PM EST starting April 6th on the Focus Features Facebook page. The schedule includes “Gosford Park” on April 6th; “Moonrise Kingdom” on April 13th; “Mallrats” on April 20th; and “My Summer of Love” on April 27th.

You can find the official Focus Features Facebook page right here, and you can set a reminder to join in on the live-streaming fun.

