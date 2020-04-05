Indoor security cameras are more popular than ever, and Amazon’s new Blink Mini is one of the least expensive options on the market. Blink is owned by Amazon directly, and the cameras have become fan-favorites over the years because they are very easy to setup, and work seamlessly with Alexa and smartphones. At $35, there’s really no excuse not to have an indoor camera for your kids or pets,

The new Blink Mini offers 1080p footage, they can detect motion, and you can set smartphone alerts. The device also offers two-way audio, just in case you ever need it. You can find the Blink Mini right here on Amazon.

The smart notifications are customizable, so you can set them for overall motion detection, or for specific zones that you predefine. Amazon says that the setup process takes only a few minutes, and all you have to do is plug in the camera, connect it to your home wifi, and add the device in the Blink app. Buying a Blink Mini also comes with a free trial of the Blink cloud storage subscription through December 31, 2020.

The Blink Mini is from Amazon, so it obviously works very well with Alexa. You can pair Blink Mini with a supported Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, view recorded videos, and arm and disarm the camereas using just your voice. You won’t need batteries for the Blink Mini. Instead, it’s a wired connection to a wall socket.

Amazon is already taking pre-orders for the Blink Mini, and they are expected to ship on April 15th. If you’re looking for a simple, easy-to-use and inexpensive option to add a little security to your space, it’s hard to top the Blink Mini’s features and pricepoint.

