Universal Pictures is aiming to have “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in theaters across the country on July 2, 2021. The animated-comedy is bumping the “Sing 2” sequel to Christmas 2021, and the movie adaptation of “Wicked” off the schedule altogether.

Kyle Balda directed “Minions: The Rise of Gru” with co-directors Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val. The voice cast includes Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, and Danny Trejo. The cast also includes Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh, and Julie Andrews is voicing Gru’s maddeningly self-absorbed mom.

The official description reads, “In the heart of the 1970s, amid a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”

“Sing 2” features the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, alongside Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Nick Kroll, and Tori Kelly. The original “Sing” opened in 2016 with a $35M opening weekend, and went on to make over $634M worldwide.

The original “Despicable Me” hit theaters in 2010 and made $69M on its opening weekend before grossing over $543M worldwide. “Despicable Me 2” hit theaters in 2013 with a $76M domestic debut before grossing $970M globally. The spinoff, “Minions,” released in 2015 and was the first film in the franchise to break the $1B mark. “Despicable Me 3” premiered in 2017, and that film also made over $1B worldwide. To beat the current record, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be hoping to reach the $1.2B mark in theaters.

You can keep track of the current list of delayed movie releases, and stay on top of their new release dates.

