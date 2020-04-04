Martha Stephens’ drama “To the Stars” will be available to stream on digital platforms this month. Samuel Goldwyn Films confirmed an April 24th digital release date for the movie, which features Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, and Shea Whigham. The movie also features Malin Akerman and Tony Hale. You can add the movie to your list while your self-isolating, and keep it on your radar for the end of the month.

The movies’ official synopsis reads, “Under small town scrutiny, a withdrawn farmer’s daughter forges an intimate friendship with a worldly but reckless new girl in 1960s Oklahoma.”

If you’re looking for something new to stream, you’ll have plenty of options in April. “Endings, Beginnings” with Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan, Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, and Kyra Sedgwick is releasing on digital on April 17th, which is also from Samuel Goldwyn Films. You can also look for dramedy “Downhill” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell; Harrison Ford’s “Call of the Wild” adaptation; the horror-thrillers “The Wretched,” “Fantasy Island,” and “We Summon the Darkness;” Russell Crowe’s “True History of the Kelly Gang;” Sony Picture’s “Bad Boys for Life;” and Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel’s “The Lost Husband” adaptation.

Disney was one of the first studios to set new release dates for its delayed films, but everyone will be playing it week-to-week while the COVID-19 health crisis continues. Until then, you can stay inside and stream content from independent studios, find movies and shows on Netflix and Disney+, and make sure you are washing your hands and staying inside for as long as possible. Don’t forget to check on-demand platforms if you’re looking for new content, since a lot of the recent releases from the box office are already available to rent.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.