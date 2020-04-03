The next Wes Anderson film is back on the schedule, and it’s still releasing in 2020. “The French Dispatch” is currently scheduled to release on October 16th, and the movie features Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. The movie was originally scheduled to release on July 24th, but the COVID-19 outbreak delayed almost every film on the Spring and Summer slate.

The official description reads, “The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”

Anderson’s last project, in which he served as a director, was the stop-motion movie “Isle of Dogs” in 2018. The film made $64M worldwide and featured the voice talents of Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Ken Watanabe, and Tilda Swinton. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” released in 2014, and starred Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Jeff Goldblum, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, and Tilda Swinton. That film went on to make over $172.9M worldwide and won several Academy Awards. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” won Oscars in Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Original Score, and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Cinematography, Editing, and Writing (Original Screenplay).

The film is from Searchlight Pictures, previously FOX Searchlight before the Disney-FOX merger. The announcement was made as Disney outlined the new Marvel Cinematic Universe schedule, which will begin with “Black Widow” on November 6th. Disney also shifted “The Eternals” to February 12, 2021, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on May 7, 2021, “Doctor Strange 2” on November 5, 2021 and “Thor: Love and Thunder” on February 18, 2022. “Black Panther 2” is currently keeping its May 8, 2022 release date, and “Captain Marvel 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

