The coronavirus put a stop to the domestic box office, but Disney is one of the first studios to set new release dates for its delayed films. In the shuffle to find release dates, Disney is skipping a theatrical release date for “Artemis Fowl,” and instead, the movie is headed to Disney+.

“Artemis Fowl” was scheduled to release on May 29th, but with so many theaters closed around the world, Disney shifted gears and will premiere the adaptation on Disney+. Kenneth Branagh directed “Artemis Fowl” for Disney, and the movie features Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, and Miranda Raison. You’ll also find Colin Farrell and Judi Dench in the project.

The official description reads, “Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

The next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was also delayed because of COVID-19, and “Black Widow” was removed from its original May 1st release date. The “Black Widow” movie is taking the place of “The Eternals” and will now release on November 6th. After the delay, “The Eternals” will release on February 12, 2021, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on May 7, 2021, “Doctor Strange 2” on November 5, 2021 and “Thor: Love and Thunder” on February 18, 2022. “Black Panther 2” is currently keeping its May 8, 2022 release date, and “Captain Marvel 2” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

Disney is juggling its delayed films, and the films acquired through the 20th Century FOX merger. The live-action “Mulan” movie is scheduled for July 24th, which was the original release date for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise.” That’s assuming theaters are open for business by July. Disney already pushed “Jungle Cruise” to June 20, 2021. Disney will do the same for Pixar’s “Soul” (June 19th), “West Side Story” (December 18th) and “The Last Duel” (December 25th), if things continue as they have been. The fifth Indiana Jones film is also on the schedule, and that project is now set to premiere on August 29th, 2022.

You can keep track of the delayed movies, and their new release dates, over the next few months. Almost every major release up until July 2020 has been removed from the schedule at this point, and the box office drought could continue into August.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.