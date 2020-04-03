Netflix and Atomic Cartoons shared a first look trailer for “The Last Kids on Earth: Season 2” on Friday, and Netflix set a premiere date for the new episodes. The animated series is based on the New York Times bestselling books by Max Brailler, and the new season starts on April 17th.

The series is from Atomic Cartoons, and the new season is based on the second book in the franchise. Netflix stated that Season 2 will have ten, 22-minute episodes and will feature the voices of Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Bruce Campbell, and Keith David, with Nick Wolfhard voicing the starring role.

“The Last Kids on Earth” is part of a larger world of IP that includes the book series as well as toys and other consumer products. The latest book installment of the series, “The Last Kids on Earth: June’s Wild Flight” published by Penguin, will be released on April 7th. You can pre-order the book and have it ready for release day right here on Amazon.

The story follows Jack Sullivan (played by Nick Wolfhard) and a band of suburban middle schoolers living in a decked-out treehouse, playing video games, gorging themselves on candy and battling zombies.

The show is produced by showrunner Scott Peterson of Atomic Cartoons, and created and produced by Max Brallier, who also authored the books. Atomic’s productions include the Emmy-award winning “Beat Bugs,” the Disney show “101 Dalmatian Street,” “Counterfeit Cat,” “Minecraft Mini Series,” “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Rocket Monkeys,” “Max & Ruby,” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots.”

The trailer’s description adds, “It’s all fun and games for Jack Sullivan and his friends until they realize monsters and zombies were invited to the party too.”

Netflix’s April schedule also includes “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, followed by “Brew Brothers” on April 10th and “Outer Banks” on April 15th. “Fauda: Season 3” starts on April 16th, with “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” on April 17th. At the end of the month, look for “The Midnight Gospel,” “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.”

