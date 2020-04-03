HBO announced on Friday that the six-part limited series “The Third Day” will now premiere in the fall. The show was originally scheduled to debut on May 11th, but the network is pushing the series premiere back a few months. “The Third Day” was created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, and stars Jude Law and Naomie Harris. The limited-series also features Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine.

“The Third Day” is a co-production between Sky and HBO. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk, and writer Dennis Kelly. Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Felix Barrett, and Dennis Kelly will serve as executive producers on the project. HBO didn’t offer a reason for the rescheduling, and the network stopped short of announcing a new premiere date at this time.

If you’re an HBO subscriber, the network has several series premieres planned for April. “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” debuts on April 5th, followed by “Insecure: Season 4,” and “Run” on April 12th. Then you can watch “Entre Hombre” on April 4th, followed by “Shadows: Season 3” on April 20th, and “We’re Here” on April 20th. The month ends with “I Know This Much Is True” on April 27th.

The network is also offering almost 500 hours of programming, all available to stream for free for a limited time, on HBO NOW and HBO GO throughout April. The free HBO content will be available starting on April 3rd, and you have several ways to watch it. All of the programmings will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days.

