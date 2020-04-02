TNT moved up the premiere of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller “Snowpiercer,” and the new premiere date is May 17th. The series is based on the popular graphic novels, as well as the film from Bong Joon Ho. The first season stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs. In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one features Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher. The original premiere date was May 31st, but TNT moved the series up to meet viewer-demand.

The series was renewed for a season two prior to season one airing. According to the network, production on season one wrapped and season two production is nearly completed.

“Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” says Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up Snowpiercer’s premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”

The official description reads, “Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho.”

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.