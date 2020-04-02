HBO is rewarding the people in self-isolation this month with hundreds of hours of free HBO content. The network is making almost 500 hours of programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO, all without a subscription. The free HBO content will be available starting on April 3rd, and you have several ways to watch it.

The list of free programming includes every episode of nine iconic HBO series like “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Six Feet Under,” and “The Wire.” For the little ones, you can watch movies within HBO’s current catalog like “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” You’ll also find ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love” and 10 HBO documentaries and docu-series including “McMillion$” and “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”

All of the programming will be available to stream without a subscription starting Friday by downloading the HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONOW.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days.

The network explained that this is the first time HBO has made this volume of programming available outside of the paywall on HBO NOW & HBO GO. Viewers can join the conversation and participate in interactive stunts throughout this offering by following @HBO on Twitter and Instagram and sharing the hashtag #StayHomeBoxOffice.

HBO subscribers can catch several series premieres in April. “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” debuts on April 4th, followed by “Insecure: Season 4,” and “Run” on April 12th. Then you can watch “Entre Hombre” on April 4th, followed by “Shadows: Season 3” on April 20th, and “We’re Here” on April 20th. The month ends with “I Know This Much Is True” on April 27th.

Happy streaming, and stay safe inside.

