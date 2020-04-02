The launch of “The Last of Us Part II” is currently undecided at Sony Interactive Entertainment. The publisher announced on Thursday morning that the company removed the title from its May release date, and it appears the game’s launch will be postponed to fix some bugs and wait for distribution methods to return to normal before launching the game.

“As you’ve likely just seen, the release of The Last of Us Part II has been delayed,” the developer said in a statement on social media. “We’re sure this news is just as disappointing to you as it is to us. We wanted to reach out to all of you in our community to give you a little more information.”

The developer added, “The Good news is, we’re nearly done with the development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs. However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction.” The post continued, “We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

The game was originally scheduled to release on May 29th, and Sony Interactive Entertainment did not announce a new release date at this time.

Sony Pictures has removed almost all of its films from the 2020 schedule, opting to release most of them in 2021. The list of delayed films include Tom Hanks’ “Greyhound,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Jared Leto’s “Morbius,” and the long-delayed “Uncharted” movie with Tom Holland.

