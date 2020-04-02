The T-Mobile and Sprint merger is complete, and T-Mobile is celebrating with a free Quibi subscription. Short for ‘quick bites’ and led by Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi’s content is filled with videos that are 10 minutes or less. The platform is launching on April 6th, and mobile users with a Magenta family plans can enjoy a year subscription of Quibi.

If you haven’t been watching the commercials, Quibi is a made-for-mobile video app. Quibi features a patented technology called Turnstyle, which lets you move seamlessly between full-screen portrait and full-screen landscape modes at any time. Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and will feature an entirely new library of original content from stars like Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie, Reese Witherspoon and more.

“T-Mobile customers have always been ahead of the curve – streaming more data, watching more mobile video – so when we first heard about Quibi, we knew our customers would love it!” said Mike Sievert, President and CEO of T-Mobile. “And, with more of us staying home right now, Quibi’s never been more needed. It comes on the scene with a totally different experience, made for mobile, quick to watch and as entertaining as anything you’ve ever seen!”

The launch lineup includes “Chrissy’s Court,” where TV personality Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over small claims cases, while her mom maintains order in the courtroom. There are also movies, told in chapters, like “Survive” — a thrilling drama — starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins embarking on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions after surviving a plane crash. In the mood for a quick, scripted comedy? Will Forte and Eva Longoria star in “Flipped,” a show about a clueless couple determined to be the next great home design celebrity duo. And of course, tons more.

“Quibi and T-Mobile are a perfect match — we’re both changing our industries by giving our customers what they want in truly unique and innovative ways,” said Meg Whitman, CEO of Quibi. “And, since Quibi is built for an optimal mobile experience, we chose T-Mobile as our exclusive wireless launch partner. With the only nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile was the obvious choice for our customers.”

T-Mobile’s instructions read “customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines will score a subscription to Quibi (regularly $4.99) included in their plan at no added cost. Customers can sign up between now and July 7 to get Quibi added to their plan on us. Just go to mytmobile.com or the T-Mobile app for iOS or Android beginning April 6 to add Quibi.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.