Samuel Goldwyn Films set the “Endings, Beginnings” digital release date on Wednesday afternoon. The romantic drama will release on digital on April 17th, followed by the on-demand release on May 1st. Drake Doremus directed the movie, working off a script that he wrote with Jardine Libaire. The movie features Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan, Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, and Kyra Sedgwick.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and have it ready for release day.

The official description reads, “In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.”

The other movies coming to the digital box office over the next few weeks are the dramedy “Downhill” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell; Harrison Ford’s “Call of the Wild” adaptation; the horror-thrillers “The Wretched,” “Fantasy Island,” and “We Summon the Darkness;” Russell Crowe’s “True History of the Kelly Gang;” Sony Picture’s “Bad Boys for Life;” and Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel’s “The Lost Husband” adaptation.

Theaters around the world are remaining closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and studios have pulled their major releases right up until July. You can keep track of the films being pulled from the spring and summer schedule, and you can watch these digital releases to hold you over while you’re self-isolating over the next few weeks.

If you missed the “Endings, Beginnings” trailer that was released back in February, you can watch that video below for a quick preview of the romantic drama.

