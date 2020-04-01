The long wait for “Rick and Morty: Season 4 Part 2” is almost over. Adult Swim released a new trailer for the animated-comedy on Wednesday morning, and the video promises all-new episodes to stream in May.

The second half of the season will have five episodes, so enjoy them before the show goes on break again. The trailer is less than two minutes but it’s packed with all new scenes from the upcoming season. You’ll see some returning characters in the trailer, like Morty’s dog Snowball and Summer’s friend Tammy, as well as a bunch of new creatures and aliens.

It’s hard to believe that “Rick and Morty: Season 4 Part 1” released last November, but soon the wait will be over and we can all laugh again. If you want to catch up, you can watch the first three seasons on Hulu. The official premiere date for “Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2” is May 3rd on Adult Swim.

You should also remember to watch “Solar Opposites,” a new animated series from Justin Roiland, the co-creator “Rick and Morty.” That series follows a family of aliens hiding out on Earth, and Hulu released a first look trailer for the show last week. The official premiere date for “Solar Opposites” is May 8th, and the voice cast for “Solar Opposites: Season 1” includes Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack.

Fans of the genre can also watch “The Midnight Gospel,” a new animated series set to debut on Netflix in April. The series comes from Pendleton Ward, the creator of “Adventure Time,” and Duncan Trussell. You can catch the first season when it premieres on the platform on April 20th.

Netflix’s official description reads, “The Midnight Gospel is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.