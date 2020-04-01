TBS’ “American Dad!” is returning with all-new episodes in April. The network announced an April 13th premiere date on Wednesday morning and released a first look trailer for the new season. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Seth MacFarlane’s animated comedy, and on September 14th, the series will air its milestone 300th episode.

“American Dad!” moved to TBS in 2014 and has aired 101 original episodes on the network to date. The latest season drew nearly 18M total viewers and ranks as a top-five cable comedy. The network also confirmed that one of the new episodes, airing May 4th, will feature an original song by Grammy Award-winning artist The Weeknd. The singer co-wrote the episode and will also appear as himself. Other guest stars in upcoming episodes include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye.

In celebration of American Dad!’s 15th anniversary, TBS will air a curated selection of episodes focusing on different characters each day, handpicked by the series’ producers. Those episodes will air April 14th through April 17th, and April 21st through April 24th. Following that, the official American Dad! 15th anniversary marathon featuring the series co-creator’s top 15 favorite episodes will take place on April 27th starting at 2:30pm ET.

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily – and knows just how to push her father’s buttons. Hayley’s brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Century Fox Television is created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.