Dean Craig’s “Love Wedding Repeat” is premiering on Netflix on April 10th, and Netflix released a first look trailer at the rom-com on Wednesday morning. Dean Craig wrote and directed the movie, which stars Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

The official description reads, “In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.”

Other April releases and premieres on Netflix include “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, followed by “Brew Brothers” on April 10th and “Outer Banks” on April 15th. “Fauda: Season 3” starts on April 16th, with “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” on April 17th. At the end of the month, look for the animated-comedy “The Midnight Gospel,” “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.”

You can also catch the six-part sketch series, “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” today. That project was executive produced and stars comedian Iliza Shlesinger. Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner, and Jon Thoday also executive produce, and the series is directed by Laura Murphy. “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premieres globally on Netflix on April 1, 2020. April 10th is also the release date for the Korean film “Time to Hunt,” written and directed by Yoon Sung-hyun. That film’s description reads, “Time to Hunt is a suspenseful non-stop chase film about four friends who are hunted by an unknown man, while they carry out a dangerous plan to get a fresh start in life.” The movie was invited to the 70th Berlin International Film Festival for a special gala screening, which is the first time for a Korean film to be featured at the event.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.