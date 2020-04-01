Sony Electronics is getting ready to ship two new wireless headphones, the WF-XB700 and the WH-CH710N. Shoppers can choose between the truly wireless WF-XB700’s Extra Bass technology, or the WH-CH710N’s Active Noise Cancellation function and over-the-ear fit. Both models are launching under the $200 mark, and the new headsets are expected to ship this Spring.

“We are proud to deliver Sony’s latest audio innovations, created with our great customers in mind,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. “These new models offer more ways to enjoy Sony’s EXTRA BASS and best-in-class noise cancelation, which can help users reduce the distractions of loud ambient noise, both in their homes and outdoors.”

The WF-XB700’s Extra Bass offers wireless Bluetooth to keep you away from cords, and utilizes Sony’s Ergonomic Tri-hold structure for a comfortable fit. The headset boasts 18 hours of listening thanks to the charging case, with a 10-minute quick charging providing 60 minutes of music playback. The WF-XB700s are also rated IPX4 for water-resistance against splashes and sweat, and are designed to be the perfect option for commuting, working out, and enjoying music, podcasts, or videos.

The WH-CH710N models are noise canceling headphones, perfect if you like to slip away from the noises around you. Sony’s Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelation (AINC) analyses environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise-canceling mode for users’ surroundings. Additionally, dual microphones feeding forwards and backwards mean the WH-CH710N headphones catch more ambient sounds than ever before. The Near Field Communication (NFC) lets users start streaming their music with just one touch while a built-in Li-ion battery allows for up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge. A 10-minute quick charge with this model offers 60 minutes of playback.

The WF-XB700 model has a suggested retail price of $129.99 MSRP and will be available in April 2020 for pre-sale in black and blue. The WH-CH710N model has a suggested retail price of $199.99 MSRP and will be available in April 2020 for pre-sale in black

