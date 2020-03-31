It looks like Sony Pictures is preparing for theaters to remain closed for the better part of 2020. The studio delayed almost all of it’s remaining feature slate to 2021, anticipating that theaters will stay closed for the foreseeable future and that the box office will be overstuffed once they reopen. If you were hoping to see the new Ghostbusters movie, or Jared Leto as Morbius, you’ll have to wait until after the new year.

The war-drama “Greyhound,” which was going to release on June 12th, was pulled from the schedule without a new release date. That movie stars Tom Hanks and Elisabeth Shue. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was going to release on July 10th, but that movie is now slated for March 2021. Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd are attached to that project. The big “Morbius” release was slated for July 2020, but that movie was moved to March 2021, and the long-delayed “Uncharted” film was delayed from March 2021 to October 2021 to make room for the changess. “Morbius” stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson, and “Uncharted” is expected to feature Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, and Antonio Banderas. The animated-comedy “Peter Rabbit 2” was already delayed and will hop into theaters in 2021.

The only film on Sony Pictures’ 2020 slate is the drama “Fatherhood,” with Kevin Hart, Paul Alexander Désiré, Rodney Alexandre, and Christine Lan. That movie could be pulled as well if the COVID-19 lock-downs continue into the summer and fall. “Fatherhood” was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2021, but was bumped up to October 2020.

As of right now, major releases from every studio have been pulled until at least July. You can keep track of the ongoing films that have been pulled or given new release dates as they are announced by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.