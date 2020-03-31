HBO is adding a short delay to “I Know This Much Is True, but you won’t have to wait very long to see it.” The six-part limited series got a new premiere date on Tuesday morning, and the network announced that it will now debut on May 10th. The program was originally scheduled to debut on Monday, April 27th. The limited-series features an all-star cast, and it will give you something new to stream in the spring.

The limited-series stars Mark Ruffalo, and comes from writer and director Derek Cianfrance. “I Know This Much Is True” stars Ruffalo as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

Based on Wally Lamb’s award-winning New York Times bestseller of the same name, the cast also includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn.

The limited series is executive produced by Derek Cianfrance, Mark Ruffalo, Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Anya Epstein and Wally Lamb; Jamie Patricof co-executive produces.

HBO subscribers can catch several series premieres in April. “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” debuts on April 4th, followed by “Insecure: Season 4,” and “Run” on April 12th. Then you can watch “Entre Hombre” on April 4th, followed by “Shadows: Season 3” on April 20th, and “We’re Here” on April 20th. The month was going to end with “I Know This Much Is True” on April 27th, but you can set a reminder to catch the limited-series event in May. The network also released a first look trailer for the limited series, which you can watch below.

