Hulu set a premiere date for “Normal People,” which is based on Sally Rooney’s New York Times best-selling novel. The series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne, and Paul Mescal, in his first television role, as Connell. BBC Three will launch the series through iPlayer on April 26th, followed by Hulu’s premiere on April 29th.

The official description reads, “Normal People tracks the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne and Connell from the end of their school days in a small town in the west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he’s well-liked and popular, while she’s lonely, proud, and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne’s house, a strange and indelible connection grows between the two teenagers – one they are determined to conceal. A year later, they’re both studying in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world but Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find a collection of Sally Rooney’s work right here on Amazon.

Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald will direct the series, with Abrahamson directing the first six episodes and McDonald directing the final six. The show was adapted for television by Sally Rooney alongside writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe. The 12-episode 30-minute drama series is an Element Pictures production for Hulu and BBC Three.

The series is executive produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Sally Rooney, and Lenny Abrahamson. If you missed the teaser trailer that Hulu released back in January, you can watch that video below.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.