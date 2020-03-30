Nickelodeon announced the premiere date for the new animated series “Ollie’s Pack,” which is slated to begin on April 6th. The show follows Ollie, his two best friends and an otherworldly backpack, as they go on adventures together. Produced by Nelvana, the 26-episode season combines the struggles of tween life with the responsibility of controlling an entire dimension of monsters.

The network will air premiere episodes of “Ollie’s Pack” Mondays through Thursdays the weeks of April 6th and April 13th. The show is slated to debut internationally later this year, reaching over 170 countries and territories.

“Ollie’s Pack is filled with excitement, humor, and heart, and we are thrilled to welcome Ollie and his friends to Nickelodeon’s incredible family of original characters,” said Nina Hahn, Senior Vice President of Development and Production, Nickelodeon.

Chris Rose, Vice President of Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon, adds, “I can’t wait to introduce a new generation to the timeless tale of a boy growing up and finding his place, while simultaneously trying to save the world.”

The show’s official description reads, “Ollie’s Pack follows Ollie and his backpack, which doubles as a powerful portal allowing an array of monsters to travel from the Monsterverse into Ollie’s world on Earth. Throughout the series, Ollie and his two best friends must protect the earth from the horrifying monsters that have escaped, while often utilizing the helpful monsters who assist with their everyday tween problems, like sneaking into a movie or winning their school’s Battle of the Bands contest. No matter the circumstances, Ollie’s thirst for adventure undoubtedly gets him into trouble that only he and his friends can resolve.”

The series stars James Hartnett as Ollie, an ordinary, impulsive, and creative kid who has been given the status of Chosen One and Keeper of the Pack; Ana Sani as Cleo, the brave and adventurous comic relief; and David Berni as Bernie, the nervy and logical voice of reason.

Along the way, audiences will be introduced to new monsters including Andre and Bev, a bounty hunting double act; Major Snooch, a high ranking official in the Ministry of Chosen One Affairs; and Rance, a weaselly petty thief in utter denial about his boldfaced stealing.

A pre-released episode is currently available on the Nick App and Nick On Demand, and will be available on YouTube starting Saturday, April 4th.

The series originated from “Monster Pack,” an original short made for Nickelodeon’s 2013 Animated Shorts Program. Creators Pedro Eboli (Cupcake & Dino) and Graham Peterson (Rick & Morty) met at the Vancouver Film School. Pedro is a creator, producer, director and animator from Rio de Janeiro, while Graham is an animation supervisor and instructor at local and overseas studios.

