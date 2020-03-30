Starz announced a premiere date for the eight-episode original series “Hightown” on Monday afternoon. The series will premiere on May 17th on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, and will also air day-and-date on the STARZPLAY international streaming service across Europe and Latin America. The series stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood.

The show’s official description reads, “Hightown is set on iconic Cape Cod, and follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober— until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder. Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo, an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral. And she’s not alone. Ray, too, spins out of control, losing himself in the investigation. The lives of everyone connected to this murder crash and converge, reminding us just how complicated – and deadly – our addictions can be.”

“Hightown” is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter. Gary Lennon also serves as an executive producer, alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and Ellen H. Schwartz. Starz also confirmed that Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison directed the first two episodes of the series.

“Hightown” was an Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival. If you missed the trailer that was released back in January, you can watch that video below. You can set a reminder to catch the series on May 17th, and the drama will offer you at least eight-episodes of new content to binge through.

