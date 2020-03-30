Sony Pictures set the “Fantasy Island” digital release date on Monday morning. The horror-thriller will release on digital on April 14th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on May 12th. Jeff Wadlow directed the movie, which stars Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker. The studio is also releasing an “Unrated” cut of the film, which is also available to order.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes or Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

The official description reads, “In Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.”

“Fantasy Island” hit theaters over the Valentine’s Day weekend and had a $12.3M debut. The film went on to make over $48.6M worldwide, but the COVID-19 outbreak most likely impacted the film’s gross in theaters.

The other movies coming to the digital box office over the next few weeks are the dramedy “Downhill” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell; Harrison Ford’s “Call of the Wild” adaptation; the horror-thrillers “The Wretched” and “We Summon the Darkness;” Russell Crowe’s “True History of the Kelly Gang;” Sony Picture’s “Bad Boys for Life;” and Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel’s “The Lost Husband” adaptation.

Lucy Hale has several projects in the works that fans can keep on their radar. She is expected to star in Barry Alexander Brown’s bio-drama “Son of the South,” and Brian Petsos’ comedy-drama “Big Gold Brick” with Megan Fox and Oscar Isaac. Hale is also expected to star in the rom-com “A Nice Girl Like You” with Mindy Cohn and Jackie Cruz, and in the adaptation of “The Hating Game” from director Peter Hutchings.

