Netflix announced “Locke & Key: Season 2” on Monday morning. The show’s social media channels confirmed the Season 2 order, telling followers, “More keys, more demons, more aloha. Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!!”

If you’re new to the series, “Locke & Key” is an adaptation of the best-selling comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill created the series, which is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

The show’s official description reads, “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

“Locke & Key” stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

The Executive Producers for “Locke & Key’ include Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antonini, Ted Adams, Lindsey Springer, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, Tim Southam, Michael Morris, John Weber and Frank Siracusa. Netflix did not announce a premiere date for “Locke & Key: Season 2” at this time.

Netflix’s upcoming April slate includes “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, followed by “Brew Brothers” on April 10th and “Outer Banks” on April 15th. “Fauda: Season 3” starts on April 16th, with “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” on April 17th.

At the end of the month, look for the animated-comedy “The Midnight Gospel,” “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.”

