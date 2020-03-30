Focus Features is releasing “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” on-demand on April 3rd. The movie hit select theaters in mid-March, just as theaters across the country began to close because of the COVID-19 virus. It’s terrible that the film didn’t get a proper run in domestic theaters, having been an overnight hit at the Sundance Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year. Eliza Hittman directed the drama, which stars Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten.

The movie is releasing on most on-demand platforms on April 3rd, and you can also find it right here on iTunes and Prime Video. The film has a fantastic rating on RottenTomatoes, currently holding a 99% on the site among critics.

The official description reads, “An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City.”

The other movies coming to the digital box office over the next few weeks are the dramedy “Downhill” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell; Harrison Ford’s “Call of the Wild” adaptation; the horror-thrillers “The Wretched” and “We Summon the Darkness;” Russell Crowe’s “True History of the Kelly Gang;” Sony Picture’s “Bad Boys for Life;” and Leslie Bibb and Josh Duhamel’s “The Lost Husband” adaptation.

You have plenty of options to choose from over the next few weeks, but “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is one of the most critically-acclaimed dramas coming to the market in the next two months. If you didn’t get a chance to see the film in theaters, or at one of the many festivals that screened the film, you can get a quick preview of the movie from the trailer.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.