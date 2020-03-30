Showtime’s “Billions: Season 5” will premiere on May 3rd on the network. Showtime confirmed the premiere date this week with a brand-new trailer, getting fans excited for the new episodess. “Billions” stars Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis. The fifth season will also feature new recurring guest stars Corey Stoll and Julianna Margulies.

The Season 5 description reads, “In season five of Billions, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.”

According to the network, Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor, and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. The series is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. “Billions” was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

If you don’t have a Showtime subscription, the network is offering a 30-day free trial to new customers while everyone is stuck inside during the COVID-19 outbreak. Viewers who sign up before May 3rd can access the network’s original series, documentaries, specials, and movies online via the Showtime streaming service by going to the Showtime website or the app, available on all supported devices.

