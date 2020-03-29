Square Enix is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the “Nier” franchise with a new version of “NieR Replicant.” The game is an enhanced version of the original Japanese release, which was on the Playstation 3, and the story serves as a prequel to the popular game “Nier: Automata.” The game’s official title is “Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139…” so forgive us if we just call it “NieR Replicant” from now on.

Fans of the franchise will be able to play “NieR Replicant” on PC through the Steam store, as well as on the Playstation 4 and the Xbox One systems. Director Yoko Taro and producer Yosuke Saito worked on the port, which was developed by Toylogic. Square Enix released a teaser trailer to get fans excited for the big release, the port seemed well received on social media after the surprise announcement.

The video released on Sunday afternoon and the description reads, “In the year of the 10th anniversary of NieR, we are announcing that the cult classic third-person action-RPG NieR Replicant, is to be rebuilt for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (STEAM) as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… ”

In Square Enix’s announcement, as well as the trailer, the text reads, “A black scrawl disease and strange beasts threatened the world. A young, kind-hearted boy makes a promise to his little sister. A thousand-year lie that would live on for eternity.”

The company also stated that “NieR: Automate” has shipped/downloaded over 4M units worldwide. You can check out the first teaser trailer for the game below, thanks to the upload from Square Enix. The publisher also announced a new mobile game called “Nier Incarnation.” Fans will have to wait for more information about that title.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.