Nickelodeon is hosting “#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall,” a new one-hour special offering “a kid’s-eye view of life today amid COVID-19,” and it will premiere on several platforms. Parents, teens, and kids will be able to stream the Town Hall on March 30th, which is being hosted by Kristen Bell. The Town Hall will also feature performances by Alicia Keys, and aims to address kids’ questions and concerns during the health crisis. The event will feature tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships.

Bell and all of the guests will connect via video from locations across the country, and the taped special will also include Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (California Surgeon General) and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former U.S. Surgeon General), as well as appearances by Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Ciara and Russell Wilson, among others.

Said Bell, “It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected. I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.”

“#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall” will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons, and will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. The special will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall is part of Nickelodeon’s overall global, multiplatform prosocial initiative #KidsTogether, which launched on March 18th, and uses Nick’s most popular characters and talent to engage with kids and families on tips for staying healthy and also ideas for activities to do together while in the home.

Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Danger, Bubble Guppies, The Casagrandes, and more, #KidsTogether is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing kid-appropriate, kid-directed information through original short-form videos, interstitials, downloadable activities and social content, with elements aggregated for easy access on a central online destination, NickHelps.com. A brief discussion guide for #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will also be available on NickHelps.com following the premiere of the special.

