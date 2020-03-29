Searchlight Pictures released the comedy-drama “Downhill” on digital this week, giving you another recent-release to stream while your indoors. Directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, the movie stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, and Miranda Otto.

If you are looking for something new to stream this weekend, you can watch the movie right here on iTunes or Prime Video.

“Downhill” hit theaters in February, opening against the horror-thriller “Fantasy Island,” the CG hybrid “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and the drama “The Photograph.” That was just before theaters started to close due to the COVID-19 health crisis. “Downhill” had a $4.6M debut across 2,300 locations and made $8.9M worldwide before theaters started to close across the country.

The official description reads, “Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting comedy.”

The film isn’t a typical Will Ferrell comedy, and the dramedy might have been more serious than moviegoers expected when buying a ticket for a Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus joint. The movie scored 14% on RottenTomatoes with audiences, and “Downhill” scored 38% with critics. We should point out that critics only gave “Step Brothers” a 55% rating on that site, and the comedy iss considered a Will Ferrell classic.

“Downhill” will have a lot of competition at the digital box office, when a record number of releases flood the market to reach viewers at home. The movies “Call of the Wild,” “Bad Boys for Life,” “Onward,” “Frozen 2,” “The Way Back,” “Birds of Prey,” and “Bloodshot” are also releasing on digital soon, or have already released.

