Apple announced that the company is offering a free 90-day trial for its Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X video-editing software. It’s not only a terrific option for a small creator trying to finish a project while in self-quarantine, but you could use the time to learn a new skill with some of the best software on the market.

Apple has offered free trials for its software in the past, but this is one of the longest trials the company has promoted. Apple’s Final Cut Pro X is a professional-grade video-editing platform, and it usually costs $299 for a license. You’ll need a Mac running macOS 10.14.6 or newer, and your Mac should also have 4GB of RAM, or 8GB of RAM if you plan to edit 4K video. As for Logic Pro X, that software usually costs $199. Your Mac will need to be running macOS 10.13.6 or newer, and you’ll need 4 GB of RAM as well as a GPU or iGPU that can handle the software. Check the specs of your machine against Apple’s recommendations before downloading the software bundles.

You can already grab the free trial for Final Cut Pro X right here on Apple’s website. The free trial for Logic Pro X wasn’t available yet when this article was written, but should be available soon.

Apple also created a new screening tool and set of resources to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19. All of the information and tips are based on the latest CDC guidance. The new COVID-19 website, and COVID-19 app available on the App Store, were created in partnership with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA to make it easy for people across the country to get trusted information and guidance.

According to the company, the COVID-19 app and website “Allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one. In turn, they will receive CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider.” The company added, ‘This new screening tool is designed to be a resource for individuals and does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities.”

