FOX and iHeartMedia announced that Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith will perform during an all-new benefit special in March. The event is called “The iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” which will raise money to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These artists join the previously announced performers including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey, and Tim McGraw. Hosted by Elton John, the one-hour benefit special will air on March 29th on FOX, on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and via the iHeartRadio app. The benefit special will be broadcast commercial-free.

The hour-long concert will also feature inspirational messages from guests as well as special appearances from Ciara, Demi Lovato, and Lizzo, and the benefit special will pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus. The special will also encourage viewers to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The Salvation Army is also raising money to help local communities impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus in America. Gifts can be made at salarmy.us/covid or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. You can also donate basic supplies, which will be given directly to those in need. You can drop them off at a local Salvation Army service center. These items include nonperishable food in sturdy cans, boxes or bags. The charity said that much-needed acceptable items include canned meals (soup, stew, chili), tuna (or other canned meats), boxed instant meals (mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper), peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned beans, pasta and spaghetti sauce, rice, cereal, healthy snacks, flour and sugar. You can also donate baby supplies like formula, food, bottles, pacifiers, diapers and wipes; hygiene products like hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, and feminine hygiene products. Other products include cleaning and sanitizing items like antibacterial spray, bleach, dishwashing detergent and laundry detergent; and paper products like paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper.

