The final season of “Future Man” is right around the corner, and Hulu released a “Future Man: Season 3” trailer on social media to remind you to watch the premiere. The video’s description reads, “Screwing with time, for the last time!,” and the premiere date is set for April 3rd.

The comedy series stars Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson, and you can catch the first two seasons on Hulu if you need to catch up. The Future Man Season 3 description adds, “Convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment, Josh, Tiger, and Wolf become fugitives, on the run through time, trying desperately to evade capture while clearing their names and fixing the big mess of history they’ve made along the way.”

The show is created and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin executive produce alongside Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Joining “Future Man” on April 3rd is the next “Into the Dark” installment, and that episode is called “Into the Dark: Pooka Lives.” The episode will feature Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood, and Gavin Stenhouse. Hulu’s tease for “Into the Dark: Pooka Lives” adds, “A group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.”

In May, you can catch “The Great” with Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

The description for “The Great” reads, “A satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.”

