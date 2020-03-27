LG Electronics USA and Movies Anywhere are partnering up to give you more streaming options at home, and to make organizing your digital collection of films a lot easier. You can now find the Movies Anywhere app on LG Smart TVs if you have a model made between 2017 and 2020 with webOS, and the movies can come from a long list of sources.

If you haven’t started using the Movies Anywhere app yet, the application lets users enjoy their favorite purchased or redeemed digital movies all in one simplified, personal collection. LG is the first TV manufacturer to offer the streaming app, allowing users to bring together more than 7,900 digital movies, including new releases and classic films. The Movies Anywhere app is one of the easiest ways to maintain and view your digital library, even if you buy or redeem digital movies across devices and platforms. You can stream content across different digital retailer accounts, all while browsing in one place. Additionally, with the recent announcement of the Screen Pass beta, Movies Anywhere will make it easier for users to share their love of movies with other movie fans in a seamless, innovative way.

Movies Anywhere brings together movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Illumination, Walt Disney Studios, Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The app enables consumers to sync their digital retail accounts including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW and Verizon Fios TV, and build their movie collection in seconds.

With the Movies Anywhere app, in addition to streaming movies on LG Smart TVs, users can stream or download on LG smartphones, and a wide array of other devices at home and on-the-go; as well as through popular browsers. You can find the technical data on MoviesAnywhere.com, or you can simply download the app on iOS or Android.

Leading the digital charge for LG is the company’s OLED TVs, which support the new Dolby Vision IQ high dynamic range capability and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode. Select models offer the latest webOS Smart TV platform, and the new LG OLED and LG NanoCell 4K and 8K UHD TVs provide easy access to high-quality content from the world’s top providers through popular apps and services such as Apple TV, Disney+, Movies Anywhere, Netflix and LG Channels to name a few. LG OLED TVs also feature Dolby Atmos.

You can find the Movies Anywhere app on supported LG TVs through webOS, and you can shop the latest LG TVs on the company’s official storefront right here on Amazon.

