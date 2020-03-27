With theaters closed across the country, Twentieth Century Studios quickly released the new “Call of the Wild” adaptation on digital platforms. The studio confirmed the “Call of the Wild” digital release date this week, and if you’re looking for something new to stream with the little ones, you can watch the movie today.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and, eventually, right here on Prime Video.

The official description reads, “Adapted from the beloved literary classic, Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”

Chris Sanders directed the adaptation, which is based on the classic novel by Jack London. The film features Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell. “The Call of the Wild” hit theaters just before they were forced closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The movie had a $24M opening weekend and went on to make over $107M worldwide. While the film had a modest start, theater closings saw the film pulled from theaters before making back the estimated $135M budget.

Other family friendly films hitting the digital market include “Sonic the Hedgehog” from Paramount Pictures, “Onward” from Disney-PIXAR, “Frozen 2” on Disney+, and Universal Pictures is releasing “Trolls World Tour” on April 10th, the day it was scheduled to hit theaters nationwide.

