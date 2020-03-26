The CW Network adjusted the nights and times for two of its spring premieres. The network reworked the schedule for the second season of “In the Dark” and moved the premiere date for the CW debut of “DC’S Stargirl.” With an earlier premiere date, the second season of “In the Dark” will now launch on April 16th, following an original episode of Lucy Hale’s “Katy Keene.”

“DC’s Stargirl” features Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, and Amy Smart, and the show will now premiere on the network on May 19th. The show will work as a lead-in for “DC’S Legends of Tomorrow.” “DC’S Stargirl” airs on the CW one day after it makes its digital debut on the DC UNIVERSE subscription service. Fans can also watch Stargirl episodes on the CW’s free digital platforms, following its broadcast on the CW Network.

The show’s official description reads, “The new DC Universe drama series follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.”

In season two of “In the Dark,” Murphy is a messy twenty-something who struggles on a daily basis to balance her random hook ups, her hangovers, and her drug front. She’s also blind. Murphy lives with her supportive best friend, Jess, and along with their anal-retentive boss (and sometimes friend), Felix, they run Guiding Hope, a school for guide dogs. But solving the murder of her best friend, Tyson, lands Murphy deep in the world of Chicago’s underground heroin trade when she is forced to turn Guiding Hope into a front for drug kingpin Nia Bailey (guest star Nicki Micheaux). In addition to steering clear of Dean (Rich Sommer), Murphy and Guiding Hope encounter a new problem when the increase in revenue piques the interest of an IRS Agent (Theodore Bhat). With the help of Darnell (Keston John), Murphy tries to wrestle herself and everyone she cares about from Nia’s grasp, but ultimately plunges them into far deeper trouble than they bargained for.

