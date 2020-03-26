Brett and Drew Pierce’s “The Wretched” scared up a trailer on Thursday morning. The horror-thriller is hoping to hit theaters on May 1st, assuming theaters are open at that time, but it will also release on VOD platforms that same day. “The Wretched” features John-Paul Howard and Piper Curda﻿, and was written and directed by the Pierces.

The official synopsis reads, “Following his parents’ separation, a rebellious teenage boy, Ben, is sent to live with his father for the summer and work at the local marina in order to gain some form of discipline. The idyllic tourist town offers little solace for him, however, as he is forced to deal with the local, privileged teens and his father’s new girlfriend. Ben’s problems grow increasingly disturbing when he makes a chilling discovery about the family renting the house next door. A malevolent spirit from the woods has taken ahold of the parents and starts playing a sinister game of house, preying upon the children and wiping away any trace of their existence. Ben’s suspicions of the supernatural horrors go unheeded and he launches a perilous crusade in order to put an end to the skin-walking witch’s reign of terror.’

The horror-thriller has been making the rounds at the genre-specific film festivals. “The Wretched” hit Fantasia, Frightfest London, Screamfest, and Toronto’s After Dark section.

Fans of the genre might recognize the Pierces from their earlier work. They were behind the cult-favorite “Deadheads,” and Drew Pierce worked as an animator and storyboard artist on various projects such as “Futurama,” “The Interview,” and “The Happytime Murders.” Brett Pierce has worked in production as well, most recently in the development department on various reality shows for Netflix, History Channel and A&E. “The Wretched” is their second feature film. You can watch the official trailer below.

