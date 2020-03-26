Hulu’s “Into the Dark” franchise dropped a trailer for “Pooka Lives,” the next chapter in the ongoing franchise. The new episode is scheduled to premiere on April 3rd, and features Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood, and Gavin Stenhouse.

The official synopsis reads, “A group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.”

The “Into the Dark” franchise came to Hulu through a partnership with Blumhouse Television. The series is a monthly horror event series from Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

Hulu’s March schedule included the documentary “Hillary,” “Into the Dark: Crawlers,” and the season premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere.” In April, you can start “Future Man: Season 3,” which is set to be the final season in the comedy-series. You can also catch “The Great” next month. The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

The official description reads, “The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.