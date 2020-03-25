Marc Meyers’ horror-thriller “We Summon the Darkness” will release on digital and on-demand platforms on April 10th. The film features Alexandra Daddario, Johnny Knoxville, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, and Austin Swift, and the new release should be a welcomed option for fans of the genre.

The official description reads, “On the way to a heavy metal concert, Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends hear a news report of a local murder believed to be tied to a series of satanic killings. After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them at the estate owned by Alexis’s father, a fire-and-brimstone preacher (Johnny Knoxville). What starts as a party suddenly turns dark and deadly in this devilishly entertaining thriller.”

Saban Films also released a trailer for the movie, which you can watch below.

With theaters closed across the country, “We Summon the Darkness” is one of several digital releases planned for April. Russel Crowe’s “True History of the Kelly Gang,” is also releasing in April, as well as “Bad Boys for Life,” ” The Lost Husband” with Leslie Bibb, Nora Dunn, and Josh Duhamel, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back,” and Alicia Silverstone’s “Bad Therapy.” Universal Pictures is also releasing the upcoming animated-comedy “Trolls World Tour” on April 10th on the on-demand platform, if you’re looking for a family-friendly option while in self-isolation.

Studios have pulled most of the major releases from theaters up until July, and the delay could stretch further into the summer if conditions don’t improve. “Wonder Woman 1984” was the latest film to be delayed, moving to August 2020. You can keep track of the recent movie delays as they are announced, and stay up to date on the digital releases hitting on-demand platforms and digital stores.

