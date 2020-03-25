Netflix is working on a new “Angry Birds” series, consisting of short animated adventures. The video streaming service is partnering with CAKE and Rovio Entertainment to create “Angry Birds: Summer Madness,” which will be the next installment in the ongoing Angry Birds franchise. According to the announcement, there are forty 11-minute episode planned, and the series will debut globally starting in 2021. Netflix explained that fans can expect the same humor and tone as “The Angry Birds Movie” franchise. The last movie installment was “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” which released in 2019. The film had a $10M opening and made $154M worldwide from an estimated $65M budget. The first film, which released in 2016, made over $352M worldwide.

Curtis Lelash, Director of Original Animated Series, Netflix said, “Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever.”

The official logline reads, “Angry Birds: Summer Madness sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible!”

Ed Galton, CCO & Managing Director, CAKE said, “Angry Birds are about to smash the small screen and we are thrilled to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner.”

Ville Heijari, CMO, Rovio added, “Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds’ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can’t wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix.”

