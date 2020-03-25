Justin Roiland, the co-creator of the popular animated-comedy “Rick and Morty,” has a new series coming to Hulu called “Solar Opposites.” The show follows a family of aliens hiding out on Earth, and you can get a quick preview of the first season thanks to a trailer that was released on Tuesday morning. The official premiere date for “Solar Opposites” is May 8th, but the video offers a quick preview of the animated style and introduces a few of the main characters.

The voice cast for “Solar Opposites: Season 1” includes Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. The first season has eight episodes and should help “Rick & Morty” fans past the time while they wait for new adventures. The video’s description reads, “A series about a family of aliens trying to fit in on this human-infested crap-hole of a planet called Earth.”

The show is executive produced by Roiland and McMahan alongside Josh Bycel and is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Hulu’s March schedule included the documentary “Hillary,” “Into the Dark: Crawlers,” and the season premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere.” The next “Into the Dark” installment is called “Into the Dark: Pooka Lives,” and it features an all-star cast including Felicia Day, Wil Wheaton, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel Bloom, Jonah Ray, Lyndie Greenwood, and Gavin Stenhouse. In April, you can start “Future Man: Season 3,” which is set to be the final season in the comedy-series.

In May, Hulu subscribers can also catch the series premiere of “The Great,” which features Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. That show is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on May 15th. Hulu released a quick teaser for that series on Monday morning.

