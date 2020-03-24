Netflix confirmed a long list of returning unscripted shows and series on Tuesday afternoon. The streaming service also announced that the series “Rhythm + Flow,” “The Circle,” and “Love is Blind” will also return with second seasons in 2021. Fans of Marie Kondo, the decluttering expert, should be happy to know that she is returning to Netflix as well in a brand-new show.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris will return to “Rhythm + Flow” next year. The judges will look for the next hip-hop sensation in season two of the music competition series. The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up.

Season one of “The Circle” challenged contestants to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in a modern social experiment competition. Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter “The Circle: Season 2” hoping to win the $100K prize. “Love is Blind” quickly became a fan-favorite series this year, and hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey will meet new singles as contestants enter the pods for a new round of the dating experiment. Season two is currently casting in Chicago with season three to follow.

“Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” is a follow up to Marie Kondo’s 2019 tidying up craze. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways.

Netflix’s April schedule includes “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, followed by “Brew Brothers” on April 10th and “Outer Banks” on April 15th. “Fauda: Season 3” starts on April 16th, with “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” on April 17th. At the end of the month, look for the animated-comedy “The Midnight Gospel,” “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.”

