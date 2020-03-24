Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” is still on track to release in select theaters on April 24th, but it seems unlikely that theaters will be open by then. Luckily for you, the movie is releasing on digital and on-demand platforms that same day. The bio crime-drama stars George Mackay, Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, Essie Davis, Charlie Hunnam, Thomasin Mckenzie, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams, Louis Hewison, and Orlando Schwerdt. Shaun Grant wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel by Peter Carey. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

The film’s official description says, “Legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay) leads a band of rebel warriors to wreak havoc on their oppressors in this gritty and veracious western thriller.”

“True History of the Kelly Gang” will have a lot of competition at the digital box office next month as other releases hit the digital market while theaters remained closed across the country. Disney released the animated-comedy “Onward” on digital this month, as well as “Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker” and “Frozen 2” on the Disney+ streaming service. Warner Bros. Pictures announced an early digital release for “Birds of Prey” and Ben Affleck’s recent sports-drama “The Way Back,” and Lionsgate moved up the release of the inspirational-drama “I Still Believe.” Last week, Paramount Pictures announced that “Sonic the Hedgehog” is speeding towards the on-demand platform, and Sony Pictures set digital release dates for “Bad Boys for Life” and Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot.”

Universal Pictures was one of the first studios to announce a day-and-date digital release with the planned theatrical release. The animated-comedy “Trolls World Tour” will open if theater conditions improve, but the film is also releasing on-demand on April 10th for little ones that can’t get to a theater. Until then, the list of cancelled movie releases continues to grow during the health crisis.

