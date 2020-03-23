Hulu dropped a quick preview and announced a premiere date for “The Great,” which is scheduled to debut on the video streaming service in May. The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. You can set a reminder to catch “The Great” limited-series on May 15th.

The official description reads, “The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.”

Hulu’s March schedule included the documentary “Hillary,” “Into the Dark: Crawlers,” and the season premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere.” The next “Into the Dark” installment is called “Into the Dark: Pooka Lives,” and it features an all-star cast.

In April, you can start “Future Man: Season 3,” which is set to be the final season in the comedy-series.

Last week, Hulu announced that during the COVID-19 outbreak, viewers can stay informed with ABC News Live. Subscribers to Hulu’s ad-supported and Hulu (No Ads) plans can easily access the ABC News Live stream by visiting the “Hulu Picks” collection. From there they can stream ABC News Live at any time of day. The company also announced that Comcast’s Xfinity Flex customers can stream Hulu and Hulu (No Ads).