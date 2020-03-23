Sony Pictures set the “Bad Boys for Life” digital release date on Monday morning. The movie will release on digital on March 31st, followed by the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD versions on April 21st. The film is getting an early digital release as theaters remain closed around the world. “Bad Boys for Life” joins the other recent release being rushed to digital and on-demand platforms, a list that includes “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Onward,” “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” “Trolls World Tour,” “Birds of Prey,” “The Way Back,” “I Still Believe,” and “Frozen 2.”

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returned to the franchise for the new installment. The film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nuñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano.

The description reads, “After a string of assassinations and an attempt on Mike’s life, he convinces a hesitant Marcus to hold off retirement and partner one last time. Together, they team up with AMMO, the new hotshot division of the Miami PD, to take down the merciless head of the Aretas Cartel.”

“Bad Boys for Life” did very well in theaters. The movie had a $62M opening weekend back in January and went on to make over $419M worldwide for the studio. The first “Bad Boys” film hit theaters back in 1995 and made $15.5M on its opening weekend. The original film went on to make over $141M worldwide for Sony Pictures, but a sequel wasn’t made for another four years. The duo returned to the screen in 2003 for “Bad Boys 2,” and that film had a $45M opening and went on to make over $273M worldwide.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed the film, which currently sits with a 77% rating on RottenTomatoes, with an Audience Score of 96%. Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, and Doug Belgrad served as producers on the project, with Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, and James Lassiter serving as executive producers.

