Netflix’s next animated-feature is “The Willoughbys,” and the lovable family is coming to the platform in late April. The comedy features an all-star voice cast, including Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, and Ricky Gervais. You can set a reminder to catch “The Willoughbys” on April 22nd.

The video’s description reads, “Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.”

Netflix is gearing up to launch the platform’s April schedule, which includess “Nailed It: Season 3” on April 1st, followed by “Brew Brothers” on April 10th and “Outer Banks” on April 15th. “Fauda: Season 3” starts on April 16th, with “Too Hot to Handle” and “#BlackAF” on April 17th.

At the end of the month, look for the animated-comedy “The Midnight Gospel,” “Absurd Planet,” “The House of Flowers: Season 3,” “After Life: Season 2,” “The Last Kingdom: Season 4,” “Never Have I Ever,” and “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.”

Studios are rushing animated content to streaming services and on-demand platforms while Americans are self-isolating during the COVID-19 health crisis. Paramount Pictures is releasing “Sonic the Hedgehog” earlier than expected in March, and Disney is releasing “Onward” on Disney+ and on-demand. Disney also released “Frozen 2” on Disney+, three months ahead of schedule, while parents are kids are staying indoors and schools are closed.

Universal Pictures was going to release “Trolls World Tour” on April 10th, but that film is moving to an on-demand release while theaters around the world remain closed. You will be able to rent the movie on that day, for $19.99 and you’ll have it available for 48hours. The official description for the film reads, “A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.”

