The Salvation Army is doing its part to stay open in order to help those impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The nonprofit organization has a presence in almost every ZIP code in America, and you can help out while the crisis continues. The Salvation Army stated that while monetary donations allow the most efficient response to evolving demand, the organization will now accept select in-kind goods at locations across the country.

“Responding to crisis is in our DNA,” says Commissioner David Hudson, national commander of The Salvation Army. “In our 150-year history, societal events have taught us to be flexible and adapt. This isn’t the first time we’ve had to evolve our services due to demands from pandemics or wide-scale economic hardships. We’re prepared and we’re honored to be stewards of the public’s generosity.”

The Salvation Army believes that no one should have to go without basic supplies and is committed to utilizing its expansive network to get items quickly into the hands of those who need them. Financial contributions also help to support local economies, through the purchase of goods, but donations also help support essential Salvation Army programs that shelter and feed vulnerable individuals and families. These donations provide emergency assistance and support the emergency personnel mobilized to fight the pandemic.

Gifts can be made at salarmy.us/covid or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. You can also donate much-needed extra basics, which will be given directly to those in need. You can drop them off at a local Salvation Army service center. These items include:

Nonperishable Food – Food items must be packaged in sturdy cans, boxes or bags. Avoid items packaged in glass. Acceptable items include: canned meals (soup, stew, chili), tuna (or other canned meats), boxed instant meals (mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper), peanut butter, canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned beans, pasta and spaghetti sauce, rice, cereal, healthy snacks, flour and sugar.

Baby Supplies – Formula, food, bottles, pacifiers, diapers and wipes.

Hygiene Products – Purchased and unused items such as hand sanitizer, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, razors, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs, and feminine hygiene products.

Cleaning and Sanitizing Items – Antibacterial spray (such as Lysol), antibacterial wipes, bleach, dishwashing detergent and laundry detergent

Paper Products – Paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper

In a statement to the press, The Salvation Army said that they will continue to meet the basic needs of the 23M Americans it already serves, and it anticipates it will also serve a new generation of need that is born out of the virus. The charity added, “While everyone is being impacted by this coronavirus outbreak, the one in six people living in poverty and the more than 550,000 individuals experiencing homelessness will feel the effects quicker and more deeply.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.